Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery

Zoe is Acai

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zoe Bowl (Vegan)$11.50
BASE: Acai pulp, Banana, Blueberries and Guarana Syrup.
TOPPINGS: Coconut flakes, Mango, Kiwi and Agave Syrup.
Brazilian Style$12.00
BASE: Acai pulp, Banana, Blueberries and Guarana Syrup.
TOPPING: Banana, Strawberries, Pacoca, Brazilian Chocolate, Powder Milk and Condense Milk.
Coconut Bowl$11.50
BASE: Coconut Milk, Coconut Flakes, Pineapple and Agave.
TOPPINGS: Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Bananas, Granola, Caramel Syrup.
Traditional Acai Bowl$11.50
BASE: Acai pulp, Blueberries and Guarana Syrup.
TOPPINGS: Banana, Strawberries, Granola and Honey.
Dark Roast$2.75
Be Green$10.50
BASE: Kiwi, Bananas, Kale, Coconut Milk and Dates.
TOPPINGS: Kiwi, Banana, Granola, Blackberries and Honey.
Blue Majik$12.00
BASE: Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Almond Milk and Blue Spirulina.
TOPPINGS: Chia Pudding, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Blackberries and Honey.
Love Oats Bowl$11.50
BASE: Overnight Oats, Almond Milk, Sweetened Coconut flake, Maple Syrup.
TOPPINGS: Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Ground flax Seeds, Almond Butter, home made Apple sauce and Maple syrup.
BERRY CHIA$5.95
Build your own$9.00
Step 1: Choose your base
Step 2: Add toppings
Step 3: Choose your sweet syrup
1876 Massachusetts Avenue

North Cambridge MA

