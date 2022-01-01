Zoey's Deli & Bakery

Go
Popular Items

Soup Bowl 16 Oz.$6.95
From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials.
Club$11.50
Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo. Served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
Turkey Royal$11.00
Turkey with Lettuce, Cucumbers & Cranberry-Mayo. Served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Your favorite Caesar salad with chicken & Caesar dressing on a wrap. Served with our house made chips.
Turkey$10.25
Rachel$11.50
Turkey or Pastrami with Swiss & Cole Slaw. Served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing. Served with our house made chips.
Soup Cup 12 Oz.$5.95
From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials
Classic BLT$10.50
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
Large Cookie$4.25
Our famous homemade super sized cookies
Location

Manchester Center VT

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
