Go
Toast

Zoey's Double Hex

Comfortably Casual Dining

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1568 Depot St • $$

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon$19.00
served on a bed of sautéed spinach, topped with a savory lemon caper butter
Cheese Burger$11.00
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
served with marinara sauce
Beer Rings$7.00
Ale battered jumbo rings fried golden, served with chipotle aioli
Barbeque Bacon Burger$13.00
melted three cheeses, crispy
bacon and barbeque sauce
Buffalo Wings$11.00
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
Buffalo Nuggets$9.00
boneless buffalo nuggets fried golden, served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
Hex Onion Strings$7.00
Shaved Spanish onions dusted with seasoned flour crispy fried and piled high
Macintosh Apple Valley Salad$12.00
harvest salad with grilled chicken breast, mac apples, Vermont hunter cheddar,
dried cranberries, candied sliced almonds and our cider mill vinaigrette
FRIES$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1568 Depot St

Manchester Center VT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Social House

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre

No reviews yet

Good Food....Good Times!

Depot Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Works Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988 .

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston