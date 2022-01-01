Go
Toast

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

Under the direction of celebrated chefs Dorjan Puka & Scott Miller and their DORO Restaurant Group Team, Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen offers an innovative menu drawing influence and inspiration from North Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Greece, served up in a comfortable and inviting setting. Building on our Chefs deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, the menu features shared small plates of authentic and innovative fare, creative cocktails, and unique Mediterranean wines, making Zohara one of the most exciting restaurants in New England. The menu at Zohara reflects the ongoing evolution of Mediterranean food, while celebrating the abundance of the areas local farms. In keeping with the spirit of all of the DORO restaurants, Zohara will use seasonal, responsibly- and locally-sourced ingredients.

991 Farmington Avenue • $$

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)

Popular Items

Whipped Feta
Whipped Feta, Honey, Pistachio
**CONTAINS Dairy & Nuts**
Hummus Tahini$9.50
Chic Peas, Sesame Tahina, Salt, Citric Acid, Lemon, Pepper, Cumin, Parsley, Mint, Honey
**Contains Sesame**
Harissa BBQ Chicken$20.00
Skewered Chicken Thigh | Harissa Marinade | Garnish: Charred Shishito Peppers | Roasted Red Onion | Grilled Tomato | Saffron Basmati Rice | Harissa Sauce **Contains Dairy, Sesame (rice) & Onion (Harissa)**
Za'atar Chicken Mezze$12.00
Zaatar Spiced Breaded Chicken | Garlic Tahini | Sesame **Contains Dairy, Sesame & Gluten**
Cigars$12.00
Ground lamb | Ground beef | Garlic | Onions | Bay leaf | Urfa Pepper | Kosher salt | Turmeric | Baharat | Aleppo pepper | Cinnamon | Cilantro | Sumac | Spring roll wrapper ***Contains Egg & Gluten***
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Vinegar | Pine Nuts | Pickled Onion | Honey | Mustard **Contains Nuts/Gluten from Fryer & Garlic**
Falafel$10.00
Falafel | Tahina | Pickled Cabbage **Contains Garlic& Cross-Contamination with Gluten**
Charred Broccoli
Broccoli, Sesame Seeds, Kosher Salt, Pepper, Tahini Caesar **Dressing Contains Garlic, Shellfish** ***Sesame Allergy***
Albanian Salad$11.00
Tomato | Red Pepper | Cucumber | Feta | Olives | Onion | Olive oil | Red wine vinegar | Kosher salt | Black pepper | Parsley ***Contains Dairy****
Babaganoush
Eggplant | tahina | olive oil, labneh | garlic | **Contains Dairy**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

991 Farmington Avenue

West Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arugula Bistro

No reviews yet

Arugula Bistro is a casual, comfortable, white table cloth bistro. Our dining room is warm, inviting & comfortable where we always strive to treat you as friends in our home. The chef/owner Christiane named it after her favorite green. It is a Northern Italian aromatic green, a bit peppery. The name is playful, rolls off the tongue easily, and is fun to say! Our menu is diverse, offering plenty of vegetarian options as well. All desserts are made in-house and we now offer a late-night menu at our new bar. We look forward to welcoming you into our dining room and cooking for you soon!

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Modern American Fushion With a Wine Centric Menu.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks West Hartford

Prai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston