Zolo

Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO

2525 Arapahoe Ave

Popular Items

Winter Squash & Sage Gougeres$9.00
green onion buttermilk dressing, red pepper jelly, blue cheese
Sweet Potato Soup$8.00
fried sage, apple relish, sunflower seeds, creme fraiche
Zolo Banana Cream Pie$8.00
cajeta, chocolate, almond brittle
Zolo’s Smoked Chicken Salad$16.00
greens, spiced pepitas, cherries, polenta croutons, goat cheese, cowboy onions, goat cheese dressing
*this salad comes with chicken*
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce.
Colorado Tamales$16.00
roasted root vegetables, braised greens, butternut squash puree, green chile
Spicy Avocado Goddess Dip$10.00
local vegetables, crispy shallots, seeds, cornmeal crackers, molito powder, olive oil
Chile Relleno$10.00
red & green chile sauce, avocado, pickled onion, crema
Green Chile Cheeseburger$16.00
roasted anaheim chile, white cheddar, smoked serrano aioli, lettuce, brioche bun
2525 Arapahoe Ave

Boulder CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
