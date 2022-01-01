Go
Toast

Zombie Burger JC

Undead urban dining has arrived in the ‘burbs! Zombie Burger + Shake Lab at Jordan Creek Mall inventive flavors in a convenient west-side location. Featuring burgers made with a custom, three-cut blend of beef, hand-mixed milkshakes, fry baskets, apps, vegan items and more - Zombie Burger offers GOREmet quick service meals on the go.

101 Jordan Creek Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Hamburger w/ fries$5.49
Ranch$0.55
BBQ$0.55
Garlic Mayo$0.55
Chipotle Mayo$0.55
Fancy Sauce$0.55
Zombie Sauce$0.55
Buffalo Sauce$0.55
Vegan Chipotle Mayo$0.55
Vegan Zombie Sauce$0.55
See full menu

Location

101 Jordan Creek Parkway

West Des Moines IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

515 Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dino's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banana Leaf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston