Zombie Ice Cream

We make the best and most unique ice cream around! We have searched the state over to find the best soft serve ice cream around. We combined with with our love of candy and all things Zombie and came up with Zombie Ice Cream. We think you'll love it!

Daryl
The Daryl comes with chocolate ice cream, Heath candy, and wet walnuts.
Create Your Own
Beth
The Beth comes with vanilla ice cream, cookie dough, and hot fudge.
Negan
The Negan comes with chocolate ice cream, Oreos, and mini chocolate chips.
1423 Maley Hollow Road

Dayton TN

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:59 pm
