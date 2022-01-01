Go
ZombieRunner Coffee

Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!

1980 W El Camino Real Suite A

Avg 4.6 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
12 oz drink.
Almond Tea Cake$6.50
Zombies Never Sleep$6.75
12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, milk and espresso, served hot.
Green Tea Latte$6.00
12 oz drink. Matcha and oat milk, lightly sweetened.
Chai$4.50
8 oz drink. Our blend of black tea, spices, and oat milk, lightly sweetened.
Cappuccino$4.75
8 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.
Americano$4.00
8 oz drink. Espresso and water.
Latte$5.50
12 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.
Golden Zombie$6.75
12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, oat milk and a turmeric spice blend, lightly sweetened.
Iced Latte$5.50
12 oz drink. Espresso with milk served over ice.
Location

1980 W El Camino Real Suite A

Mountain View CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
