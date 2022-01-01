Go
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar specializes in coastal Mexican cuisine created by James Beard nominated Best Chef of Bravo Tv's Top Chef Season 13 Chad White and his talented culinary team. Come in and enjoy ceviche and tacos, oysters and tostadas inspired by the coastal regions of Mexico and Baja California. Refresh with some house-made margaritas, cocktails and an extensive list of Mexican agave spirits, wine and beer.

-157 S Howard Street Ste #102

Popular Items

Baja Atun$16.00
yellow fin tuna + baja ponzu + cucumber + lime + cilantro + serrano chiles + pickled red onion
Mixto$18.00
yellow fin tuna + shrimp + aguachile rojo + cucumber + chile peanut salsa + cilantro + pickled red onion + serrano chiles
Pescado Tacos *GF$7.00
lavendar and chile spiced tilapia + cabbage + habanero crema + cilantro + red onion
Tuna Tuna Peanut$12.00
raw & smoked yellow fin tuna + chile peanut salsa + serrano chiles + mayo + house-made corn tostada
Aguachile Verde$13.00
shrimp + aguachile verde + cucumber + cilantro + serrano chiles + pickled chayote
Guacamole$12.00
Avocado + lime + habanero + cilantro + sal de chapulines + tortilla chips + ash salt
Carnitas Tacos$9.00
smoked and confit pork shoulder + cilantro + red onion + salsa rojo
Dorilocos$12.00
This is Mexico City Street for the Adventurous. Chef Chad calls it " A High 5 in the mouth."
*contains shellfish
*contains peanuts
Location

Spokane WA

Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

