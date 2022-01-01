Go
Zona Rosa

At Zona Rosa, every meal takes you on a culinary journey. As you walk through our door, you’ll be transported over the border to a colorful, quaint, Mexican village.

TACOS • SALADS

81 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)

Popular Items

TRES SALSAS + CHIPS$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
CAMOTE$17.50
charred baked sweet potato, black bean puree, queso, tomatillo, nut relish, house made tortillas
ELOTE$8.00
roasted corn, mayo, chile, lime, queso cotija
SALMON TACOS$14.50
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
GUACAMOLE + CHIPS$10.00
avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, lime
POLLO ENCHILADA$18.00
rocky's free range chicken, mole colorado, queso, fresco, crema
CHIMICHURRI TACOS$14.50
pan seared skirt steak, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri sauce - 2 Tacos
ENSALADA de CÉSAR$14.00
greens, roasted corn, queso anejo, avocado, jalapeño vinaigrette
CARNITAS CAZUELA$24.50
braised pork, mexican spices, black beans, plantains, white rice, warm house tortillas
POLLO TACOS$13.00
rocky's free range chicken, kale, toasted pepita, salsa verde, crema - 2 Tacos
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

81 W Main St

Los Gatos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
