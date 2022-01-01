Zona Rosa
At Zona Rosa, every meal takes you on a culinary journey. As you walk through our door, you’ll be transported over the border to a colorful, quaint, Mexican village.
TACOS • SALADS
81 W Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
81 W Main St
Los Gatos CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Épernay Bistro
French Bistro
The Pastaria & Market
Come in and enjoy!
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Homemade, fresh, local ingredients and passion for traditional Mexican savor.
Whether you choose to order take-out, our delivery services, or dine-in, your taste buds will transport you to México.
The Lexington House
A modern American restaurant, Chef de Cuisine Glenn Baldemor is in tune to the seasons with his ever changing menu. Dishes are encouraged to be shared and experienced by everyone. Our craft cocktail program and carefully curated spirits & wine list are definitely sure to impress.