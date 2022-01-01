Zona Blu
Zona Blu brings the food of Sardinia, Italy to Weston. We offer unique ingredients, the freshest seafood, pasta, pizza and an extraordinary wine list to our visitors.
PIZZA
189 WESTON RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
189 WESTON RD
Weston FL
|Sunday
|12:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant
Authentic Indian Cuisine
La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill
La Perla Weston presents traditional Peruvian dishes that combine the mouthwatering taste of genuine Peruvian cuisine and our chef's' creative innovation.
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Masan Asian Grill (Weston)
Come in and enjoy!