Zona Blu

Zona Blu brings the food of Sardinia, Italy to Weston. We offer unique ingredients, the freshest seafood, pasta, pizza and an extraordinary wine list to our visitors.

PIZZA

189 WESTON RD • $$

Popular Items

Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra$28.00
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet
served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms
Gnocchi di Patate con Fonduta$15.00
Handmade potato gnocchi with  
creamy pecorino sauce
Margherita Chia Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Cesare Salad$13.00
Heart of romaine tossed in homemade, gluten free Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and shaved parmesan (contains anchovies)
Lasagna alla Bolognese$18.00
Lasagna with a bolognese sauce (meat)
Ayo Ciccio Stuffed Pizza$10.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di   Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
Ciccio "Ayo!" Stuffed Pizza$18.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di   Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
Salmone al Moscato$26.00
Salmon in Moscato wine sauce  
prepared with saffron, potatoes and cherry tomatoes
Fiocchetti di Ricotta e Tartufo$26.00
Fresh pasta filled with ricotta and truffle  in a mushroom cream sauce
Gnocchetti alla Campindanese$20.00
Handmade small Sardinian pasta with  
fresh tomato sauce and sausage
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

189 WESTON RD

Weston FL

Sunday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

