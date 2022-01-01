Go
Zona Rosa

At Zona Rosa, every meal takes you on a culinary journey. As you walk through our door, you’ll be transported over the border to a colorful, quaint, Mexican village.

TACOS • SALADS

1411 The Alameda • $$

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE + CHIPS$10.00
avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, lime
Esquites$8.00
roasted corn, mayo, chile, lime, queso cotija
POLLO ENCHILADA$18.00
rocky's free range chicken, mole colorado, queso, fresco, crema
CHIMICHURRI TACOS$14.50
pan seared skirt steak, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri sauce - 2 Tacos
POLLO TACOS$13.00
rocky's free range chicken, kale, toasted pepita, salsa verde, crema - 2 Tacos
TRES SALSAS + CHIPS$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
Side of Salsa$1.50
(1) 1.5oz salsa
SALMON TACOS$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
SALMON$6.50
CARNITAS CAZUELA$25.50
braised pork, mexican spices, black beans, plantains, white rice, warm house tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1411 The Alameda

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
