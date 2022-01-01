Go
Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles

Sports Bar + Hookah Lounge in Downtown Auburn

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830 • $$

Avg 3.2 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

MARGHERITA$10.99
Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning.
CHEESY BREAD$5.49
Garlic salted crust, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
ZONER'S WINGS$7.49
MEAT TRIO SALAD$9.89
Grilled chicken, bacon, ham, romaine lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing.
MEAT$10.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, hamburger, crispy bacon, pepperoni, and sausage.
WHITE CHICKEN$10.99
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, and mushroom.
MYO PIZZA - 10" SMALL$8.69
BASKET OF FRIES$3.50
MYO PIZZA - 14" LARGE$10.89
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830

Auburn AL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

