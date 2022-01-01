Go
Zonk Burger

An all-vegan burger stand in the River East of Fort Worth.

2919 Race Street

Popular Items

Seitan wings (6)$7.50
House-made from seitan (vital wheat gluten) and silken tofu, served with celery and an original ranch dressing. 6 pieces.
Fried Tofu Sandwich$8.50
Organic extra-firm tofu marinated, breaded and deep fried with pickles, lettuce and special sauce.
House-made sauces
Seitan wings variety pack (12)$15.00
12 house-made seitan wings with your choice of 3 or 4 sauces (will be evenly split), served with celery and an original ranch dressing.
Southwest Black Bean$7.00
House-recipe black bean and chipotle patty with pickles, onions, lettuce and chipotle mayo. Gluten-free option.
Tofu Nuggets$7.00
Organic extra-firm tofu marinated, breaded and deep fried, served with a side of special sauce.
Zonk Burger$8.50
House-recipe chickpea and millet patty with pickles, onions, lettuce and special sauce. Contains nuts. Gluten-free option.
Fries$3.00
Organic russet potatoes, hand-cut and double-fried.
Chocolate chip cookie$3.00
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan-style pepita seasoning, and vegan caesar dressing. Gluten-free option without croutons.
2919 Race Street

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
