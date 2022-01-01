Zonk Burger
An all-vegan burger stand in the River East of Fort Worth.
2919 Race Street
Popular Items
Location
2919 Race Street
Fort Worth TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Onda
Latin Inspired Seafood
The Post At River East
Come in and enjoy!
Sammie's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Cowtown Brewing Company
A Craft Beer Brewpub featuring beers brewed in house and Texas Style BBQ.