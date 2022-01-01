Go
Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd

Popular Items

Panda$2.45
Made with chopped up Oreos and white chocolate chips, and a perfectly crunchy outer edge, with a soft center, you'll think the milk is baked right in! This cookie is easily one of our fan favorites.
Salted Caramel$2.75
Brown sugar cookie base, with a silky soft caramel poured into the center, sprinkled with a touch of salt.
Mooie$2.45
This cookie balances the blend of salty and sweet - taking a milk chocolate chip cookie topped with salty pretzels. It'll be harmony to your taste buds.
Peanut Butter Chocolate$2.45
A soft cookie made with peanut butter and peanut butter chips, chocolate chips, with just a sprinkle of salt of top to balance it all out.
Gooie$2.45
Our best seller! This chocolate chip cookie with both milk and dark chocolate chips, has the perfect gooey center, with golden crispy edges, and just a sprinkle of salt on top to balance it all out.
12 Assorted
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip$2.45
Rated #1 Chocolate Chip Cookie in Los Angeles by LA Magazine, this decadent chocolate chip cookie is made with golden brown butter, and a blend of chocolates.
Birthday$2.45
It's sugar cookie base, with white chocolate chips makes this cookie enjoyed by all ages, with sprinkles to add fun and cheer. Tastes just like a slice of cake! A bite of this cookie and your wish has come true!
Gimme S'more$3.00
The name says it all! The house-made graham cracker and marshmallow topping will have you asking for more...no campfire needed!
Snickerdoodle$2.45
The best snickerdoodle you'll ever try.
Fluffy. Buttery. Cinnamon sugary.
What more do we need to say?
Location

9815 National Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
