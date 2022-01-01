Zookz Biltmore on 32nd St.
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
3164 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
3164 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix AZ 85016
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Chelsea's Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
Come in and enjoy!
Bertha's Cafe
Breakfast, Lunch and Pastries.
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Where New York Meets the Southwest
At My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, we’re passionate about pizza and trying new flavors. In fact, our owner, Phoenix native and Camelback High School graduate, Randy Bortin, put everything on the line, including selling his house to deliver you his unique vision of Southwestern style pizza and authentic New York style pizza at family friendly prices here in Phoenix, AZ.