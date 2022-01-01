Go
Consumer pic

Zookz Biltmore on 32nd St.

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3164 E Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85016

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

No 68 Breakfast chorizo$8.75
2 poached eggs, pork chorizo, mozzarella, shaved red onions, avocado, sliced potatoes, zookz creamy picante buttermilk dressing
No 22$8.75
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, zookz Chipotle Sauce
No 26$10.80
Thinly sliced Ham, crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes and avocados, scalloped potatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese, zookz creamy picante buttermilk sauce
No 10$10.80
Thinly sliced Turkey, crunchy apples, tangy parmesan cheese, cranberries, almonds, Zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
No 35$10.80
Thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar, tomatoes, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, Zookz Horseradish Sauce
No 11$8.75
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil
No 66$8.75
2 poached eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce
No 20$10.80
Thinly sliced Turkey, crisp bacon, fresh avocado and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
No 15$10.80
turkey, feta, parmesan, tomatoes, fresh basil, sliced cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, zookz lemon aioli sauce
Teas$2.25
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

3164 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix AZ 85016

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chelsea's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bertha's Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch and Pastries.

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Where New York Meets the Southwest
At My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, we’re passionate about pizza and trying new flavors. In fact, our owner, Phoenix native and Camelback High School graduate, Randy Bortin, put everything on the line, including selling his house to deliver you his unique vision of Southwestern style pizza and authentic New York style pizza at family friendly prices here in Phoenix, AZ.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Zookz Biltmore on 32nd St.

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston