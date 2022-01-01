Go
Zookz

NOTE: YOU ARE ORDERING FROM OUR CENTRAL AND CAMELBACK LOCATION AT UPTOWN PLAZA!

100 E Camelback Rd

Popular Items

No 25$9.85
Thinly sliced ham, fresh tomatoes and avocados, seasoned black beans, and shredded cheddar cheese, Zookz Chipotle sauce
No 22$7.90
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, zookz Chipotle Sauce
No 68 Breakfast chorizo$7.90
2 poached eggs, pork chorizo, mozzarella, shaved red onions, avocado, sliced potatoes, zookz creamy picante buttermilk dressing
No 20$9.85
Thinly sliced Turkey, crisp bacon, fresh avocado and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
No 66$7.90
2 poached eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce
No 10$9.85
Thinly sliced Turkey, crunchy apples, tangy parmesan cheese, cranberries, almonds, Zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
No 26$9.85
Thinly sliced Ham, crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes and avocados, scalloped potatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese, zookz creamy picante buttermilk sauce
No 11$7.90
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil
Location

100 E Camelback Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
