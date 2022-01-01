Go
Toast

Zorba's Greek Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

5713 Essen Ln Suite B • $$

Avg 4.2 (158 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5713 Essen Ln Suite B

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olive or Twist

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Baton Rouge Location Only for Online and Toast Takeout app. Order for Curbside and we'll have someone bring out your order.

Ava Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston