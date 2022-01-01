Go
Zo's Good Burger - Canton

Come in and enjoy!

44248 CHERRY HILL RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Good Burger$8.99
Pretzel Bun, Topped with Cheese Sticks, American Cheese, Onion Rings and Good Burger Sauce
Large Fries$4.49
Southwest Burger$7.49
Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo
Side Fries$2.49
Chicken Nuggets (10pc)$4.79
Original Chicken Wrap$7.99
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo
Beef Burger$5.79
Southwest Chicken Wrap$7.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo
Crispy Chicken Burger$6.79
Sliders$8.49
(3) 2oz Beef Patties, Topped with American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Secret Sauce
Location

44248 CHERRY HILL RD

CANTON MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
