Zo's Good Burger - Food Truck - Chicago ridge mall parking lot
Open today 12:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
6501 West 95th Street, Chicago Ridge IL 60415
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
No Reviews
4710 W 95th Street Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurant
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Burbank
4.5 • 2,323
6501 W 79TH STREET Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurant