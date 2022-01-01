Go
zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

Popular Items

Small 10" Build Your Own (Serves 1-2)$10.50
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
10 inch Mexcian$13.95
Housemade pico de gallo, mozzarella, spicy lime chicken breast, red onion, guacamole crema, sour cream, green onion, cilantro (Serves 1-2)
8 pieces$9.95
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Pesto$9.95
All-natural chicken breast, provolone, roma tomatoes, arugula, pesto mayo on fresh baked baguette
XL 18" Build Your Own (Serves 4-6)$22.50
10 inch Z Workz (Formerly the American)$13.95
Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions (Serves 1-2)
Large 14" Build Your Own (Serves 2-4)$18.95
10 inch Roasted Garlic Chicken$13.95
Roasted garlic and white sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted garlic cloves, rosemary, sea salt, fesh parsley (Serves 1-2)
Meal Deal 10" Pizza and Side Salad$14.50
Choose any small 10" specialty pizza from our menu and your choice of side salad.
Location

8869 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood CA

Sunday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 1:30 am
