zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

7956 E Pacific Hwy

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
SM Build Your Own$8.50
Large 14" Build Your Own (Serves 2-4)$18.95
XL Cheese Pizza$20.95
SM Cheese Pizza$8.95
Small 10" Build Your Own (Serves 1-2)$10.50
8 pieces$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
LG Build Your Own$16.25
LG Cheese Pizza$16.25
7956 E Pacific Hwy

Newport Coast CA

Sunday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 1:30 am
