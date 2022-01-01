Go
Toast

ZPizza

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

30822 Coast Hwy.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18" Pepperoni Pizza$22.95
14 inch Build Your Own$18.95
14" Pepperoni Pizza$18.25
8 pieces$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
California Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing
10 inch Build Your Own$10.50
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
Avocado Arugula Salad$9.95
Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, cucumber, feta, fresh basil, with housemade lemon vinaigrette
18 inch Build Your Own$22.50
See full menu

Location

30822 Coast Hwy.

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O Fine Japanese Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ristorante Rumari

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Sirena Grill

No reviews yet

South Laguna Beach | La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!

La Casa Del Camino - Roof Top

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston