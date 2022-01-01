Go
Toast

Z Pizza

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3423 Via Lido • $

Avg 4.4 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

Berkeley Vegan
Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers
1/2 Pear Salad$6.25
XL 18" Build Your Own$22.50
Small 10" Build Your Own$10.50
Tuscan Mushroom
Housemade roasted garlic sauce, mozzerella, cremini, shataki and buttom mushrooms, carmalized onions, feta, truffle honey, fresh thyme
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
Large 14" Build Your Own$18.95
ZBQ
Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro
Simple Salad$8.95
Arugula, grated italian cheeses, housemade lemon vinaigrette
Z American Works
Housemade marinara, mozzarella, all-natural pepperoni, fennel sausage, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, roasted red onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3423 Via Lido

Newport Beach CA

Sunday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malibu Farm

No reviews yet

On the water at Lido Marina Village

Fable & Spirit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A Market

No reviews yet

Order online bypass the line!

Louie's By The Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston