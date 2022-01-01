Zu Pocha
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1212 E Apache Blvd Suite 107 - 109
Tempe, AZ 85281
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
1212 E Apache Blvd Suite 107 - 109, Tempe AZ 85281
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Devil's Advocate
Devil’s Advocate, located in the heart of Tempe, AZ brings a twist to the stereotypical sports bar by offering quality food along with a bundle of amazing drink specials. With TV’s located throughout, there is never a bad seat in the house. With daily Drink Specials, a Dog Friendly Patio, and a fun college environment are some of these things to expect when you visit us!
The Tempest Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Chunk Cookies - Tempe
Come in and enjoy!
Four Peaks Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!