Zubs Pizza & Subs
Zubs is a family owned business and has been open since 1992. We make our bread from scratch every morning. Our pizza and subs are made with fresh, high quality ingredients and a dash of love. We offer take out and delivery service.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
520 N Main St • $
520 N Main St
Springvile UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
