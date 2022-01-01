Go
Zubs Pizza & Subs

Zubs is a family owned business and has been open since 1992. We make our bread from scratch every morning. Our pizza and subs are made with fresh, high quality ingredients and a dash of love. We offer take out and delivery service.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

520 N Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (1310 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Sauce 6 oz.$1.09
#2 Steak N' Stuff 6"$8.79
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
#2 Steak N' Stuff 12"$15.89
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone, Tomato, and Mayo
Build Your Own Pizza 16"$14.69
#5 Zub Club 12"$14.29
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, and Mayo
#8 Turkey & Avocado 6"$7.69
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
Cheese Sticks 12"$10.49
#10 Turkey BLT 6"$7.19
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
#8 Turkey & Avocado 12"$14.99
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo
Cheese Sticks 16"$15.59
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

520 N Main St

Springvile UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
