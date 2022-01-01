Go
Zucker's Bagels - Bryant Park

A classic NYC bagel shop re-imagined, with hand-rolled bagels baked on site daily, hand-sliced smoked fish, creative sandwiches, and catering throughout the city. Find us in Tribeca, FiDi, the Flatiron district, Midtown, Upper West Side and Chelsea! We carefully source from partners like La Colombe Coffee, Acme Smoked Fish and others, so that every bite and sip will be delicious. We also ship bagels and brunch kits nationwide via Goldbelly.

1065 Sixth Avenue

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
