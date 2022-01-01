Go
Zula Mediterranean Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

51 E Palisade Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel (10 Pieces)$7.00
Wheat Pita$0.90
Pita$1.00
maximum of 10 pitas per order
Babaganoush$6.75
Chicken Kebobs (Pargiot) Platter$16.00
Hummus$5.75
Wheat Pita$0.90
Beef Kabab Platter$18.00
MInced angus beef
Hummus 12oz$5.75
French Fries$7.00

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

51 E Palisade Ave

Englewood NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

