Zullee Mediterranean Grill
Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
4805 N Division St Suite 102
Spokane, WA 99207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
4805 N Division St Suite 102, Spokane WA 99207
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Sbarro
Come in and enjoy!
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
The freshest taste in Pan-Asian cuisine. Mustard Seed constantly brings imaginative and tasty new dishes to our expansive menu. Dine in, take out, or delivery, Mustard Seed has you covered.
The Screaming Yak
Come in and enjoy!
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
Seasoning is our signature!