Go
A map showing the location of Zullee Mediterranean Grill

Zullee Mediterranean Grill

Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4805 N Division St Suite 102

Spokane, WA 99207

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

4805 N Division St Suite 102, Spokane WA 99207

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

No reviews yet

The freshest taste in Pan-Asian cuisine. Mustard Seed constantly brings imaginative and tasty new dishes to our expansive menu. Dine in, take out, or delivery, Mustard Seed has you covered.

The Screaming Yak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Barrel Steak & Seafood House

No reviews yet

Seasoning is our signature!

Zullee Mediterranean Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston