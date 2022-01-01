Go
Zundo 2 Mason Location

6663 western row

Popular Items

Katsu Don$15.00
Katsu Curry Rice$16.00
Chashu Bun$8.00
belly pork bun
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
ShoYu Ramen$14.00
Gyoza$8.00
homemade pan-fried pork dumplings
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork borth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green oions and ginger on top
Vegetarian Ramen$13.00
ramen and vegetable broth w. bamboo shoot,lotus root,bean sprout and green onion
TanTan Ramen$16.00
Miso Ramen$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste
Location

mason OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
