Zundo

Hours may vary due to Covid

220 W 12th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
Chashu Bun$8.00
belly pork bun
Miso Ramen$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy soybean paste
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
ramen noodles in homemade creamy pork borth w/belly pork, bamboo shoot, green oions and ginger on top
Katsu Don$15.00
Edamame$6.00
TanTan Ramen$16.00
Vegetarian Ramen$13.00
Gyoza$8.00
homemade pan-fried pork dumplings
Katsu Curry Rice$16.00
Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
