"Zuru Zuru (ずるずる)" is the sound made from slurping ramen noodles.
Slurping ramen loudly is a customary way to savor the dish in Japanese culture. Japanese people believe that slurping the ramen help bring out the flavors and enhance the experience of enjoying the ramen.
"Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi" is a Japanese street noodle shop serving ramens based on 18-hours of Tonkotsu (pork bone) broth, a variety of Donburi (Rice Bowls), with many Vegan and Gluten-Free options.
In addition to traditional ramen flavors, Our staff strives to serve our guests unique flavors completed through high-quality ingredients and attention. We encourage our guests to add different toppings to suit their palette. Slurp, sip, savor, and repeat.
-To slurp, forget everything your mom has taught you about table manners and enjoy making a slurping sound loudly when you eat.

74 Pleasant St

Popular Items

👍🌶️ 🥦 (GF) Spicy Truffled Mushrooms Miso Ramen (Creamy broth)$16.00
100% vegan creamy broth seasoned with organic shiro miso and zuru’s spicy rayu paste. Wavy noodle, truffled mushrooms, lotus root, nori seaweed, corn, scallion. Again - DON’T SLURP IF YOU ORDER HELL SPICY!
(Vegan Noodle and Gluten-Free Noodle are available upon request with additional charge)
👍Takoyaki$7.50
Octopus dumplings made with whole wheat batter, eggs, chopped octopus, shoyu, and dashi. Sprinkled with seaweed flakes, bonito flakes, Kewpie mayo and takoyaki sauce.
👍👍(GF) Zuru Chicken Kara-age$8.00
Gluten-friendly battered 100% hormone-free chicken bites. Your choice of sauce.
👍 (GF) Zuru Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Zuru’s original 18-hour Tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu , ajitama egg, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, scallion, menma (bamboo shoot). Please slurp!
👍(GF) Gyudon (Sliced Beef Bowl)$14.00
Sliced marbled beef slow-cooked in Zuru Tare with caramelized onion, scallion, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, served on Gohan (steamed rice) ** No pickled vegetables for Gluten Friendly option
👍 (GF) Zuru Miso Ramen$14.00
Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with organic shiro miso. Thick wavy noodle, pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, and corn. Please slurp!
🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Miso Ramen$15.00
Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with organic shiro miso and Zuru’s spicy Rayu chili blend . Thick wavy noodle, pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, corn, and shredded chili. Don’t slurp if you ordered Hell spicy!
🌶️ 👍 (GF) Zuru Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$15.00
Zuru’s 18-hour tonkotsu broth flavored with Okinawa sea salt and Zuru’s spicy Rayu chili blend. Thin straight noodle, pork belly cha-shu, ajitama egg, scallion, nori seaweed, kikurage (woodear) mushroom, menma (bamboo shoot), shredded chili. Don’t try the Hell spicy!
👍Zuru Pork Gyoza$8.00
Pan seared dumplings with minced chicken and pork filling, served with Gyoza sauce. (Can be deep-fried for extra crispiness upon request)
74 Pleasant St

Malden MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
