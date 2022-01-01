Go
Zushi

Serving fresh Sushi & delicious Ramen

1263 S Laclede Station Rd.

Popular Items

Spring Roll$4.95
Lightly fried veggie spring roll served with sweet & sauce.
Crab Rangoon$4.95
Traditional cream cheese in wonton wrap
served with sweet & sour sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, smelt roe topped w/eel sauce.
Gyoza$5.95
Pan-Fried dumpling filled with chicken & vegetables served with a Japanese soy sauce.
Spicy Miso Ramen$12.95
Spicy, vegetarian. Miso based spicy broth with bamboo, fish cake, pickled ginger, sesame seed, chili and scallions.
Miso Soup$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
California$6.95
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
Spicy Shrimp Tempura$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, smelt roe topped w/spicy mayo.
Salmon Nigiri$2.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
Spicy tuna mix, crunchy flakes, avocado and sesame seed.
Location

Webster Groves MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream

We are the original middle eastern cafe offering the largest selection of sweets, baklava, and Turkish delight in the St. Louis area - #sedarastl

Mike's Italian Beef

Grab and Go

Racanellis Pizza

Located in the heart of Webster Groves this bustling location is a family and student favorite for great pizza and much more. Both owned and operated by Tanya Stark, her goal is to provide the highest level of food and fun for everybody who walks through her door.
With plenty of seating, flat screens, video games and more the Webster Groves Racanelli’s is the perfect destination for great food and great times.

Balkan Treat Box

Your safety and that of our staff is our top priority, so please be mindful of your social distance.
Your order will be waiting on an outdoor table in front of the restaurant AT THE PICKUP TIME LISTED ON YOUR RECEIPT.
If you need a later pickup time, let us know in the NOTES TO SELLER box at checkout. NO confirmation will be sent. Last pickup is 3pm.
Before handling any bags, please double check the name and last four digits of your order number.
If you do not see your order, please TEXT your name and order number to (314) 915-9356 or (314) 365-5533.
Thanks for your support!

