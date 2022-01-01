Go
ZUT! on fourth

Zut! on Fourth specializes in regional Californian - Mediterranean dishes prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The bar program features expertly hand-crafted classic cocktails and bottled cocktails. The wine list features small production grower/producer wineries from California and around the world. While our dining room remains closed, we are still offering the best of what we do to take home or enjoy on Fourth Street.

1820 Fourth St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Peach Panna Cotta$9.00
Ceasar Salad$11.00
Gems w/ Garlic, Lemon & Grana
Chicken Club$14.00
Bacon, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli
Crab Salad Sandwich$16.00
w/ Avocado & Microgreens
ZUT! Family Meal for 2$50.00
A 3 Course Meal for two people. First Course options include House or Caesar Salad or Soup and Second Course options include our Famous ZUT! Pork Chop or our ZUT! Salmon NIcoise or Pasta.
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
House Salad$10.00
Gems w/ Tomato & Vinaigrette
ZUT! Steak Frites: New York Steak, French Fries, Herb Butter$36.00
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy w/ Lemon & Grana
Zut! Burger$16.00
House Ground w/ the Fixins
Location

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
