Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

Located inside Aventura Mall on the 3rd Floor at Treats Food Hall.
Build your own Mediterranean pita, bowl or salad from our selection of bases, dips/spreads, proteins, toppings and sauces, all made in-house from scratch daily!

SALADS • FALAFEL

19501 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl$10.99
Pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Gyro Bowl$11.99
Enjoy a gyro meat bowl, pick from turmeric basmati rice, bulgur wheat, or a mix your favorite grains & garden fresh greens with your choice of up to 3 spreads, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Pita Roll$10.99
Large fire-baked pita with your choice of up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Fries$3.99
Enjoy our fresh mouth-watering crunchy fries
Cauliflower Salad$12.49
Enjoy our seasonal low carb cauliflower along with other locally sourced power greens. Choose up to 3 spreads, up to 2 proteins or vegetables, and any toppings. Finish it off with your favorite sauce!
Family Meal$39.99
Meals taste the best when enjoyed with family! Enjoy 2 Servings of proteins of your choice, 2 large servings of Turmeric Basmati Rice, 1 large serving of Bulgur Wheat, 1 large serving of Black Lentils, 1 Container of Hummus, 4 Large Pita Bread, selection of up to 5 toppings and sauces.
Zahtar Spiced Pita Chips$1.99
A delicious Middle Eastern spice blend that combines sumac, thyme, black pepper, and sesame seeds. A great mix with a unique blend that packs a punch to the taste buds.
Perrier$2.99
Grab your sparkling mineral water to go.
Baklava$2.99
Dessert with almonds, walnuts, honey, and phyllodough. A treat that will definitely hit the spot! Sweet, flaky, and melt in your mouth good.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

19501 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

