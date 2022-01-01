Go
Zweli's Kitchen & Catering

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Zimbabwean cuisine!

4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 26

Popular Items

Dovi Tofu$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed tofu and jollof rice.
Braised Oxtail Two Sides$25.99
Jollof Rice$6.89
Vn
Beef Samosas$8.29
Veggie Samosas ( vn )$8.29
Triangle shaped, potato filled pastries with an amazing crispy crust. Our Samosas are known for the ultimate burst of flavor from the many spices embedded.
Vegan/Vegetarian
Beef also available
Piri Piri Chips$6.69
Freshly sliced russet potatoes, deep fried to the perfect crisp. Seasoned with kosher salt and piri piri chili pepper. Vegan/Vegetarian
Fried Plantains (GF)$6.69
Ripe plantains, deep fried. Vegan/Vegetarian
Dovi Chicken$16.99
A Fall favorite of Southern African peanut butter stew, sautéed chicken and jollof rice.
Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg$14.99
Flame-Grillled Piri Piri 1/4 Chicken Thigh & Leg, your choice of two sides
Chakalaka$6.39
Vn
Location

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
