ZYDECO'S

609 East Young Ave

Popular Items

Hushpuppies$3.00
Etouffee$16.00
Catfish Dinner$12.50
Fried Shrimp PB$13.00
Creole Pasta$14.50
'Chicks' In A Moat$15.00
Beignets$6.50
Shrimp & Grits$13.50
Jambalaya$14.00
Gumbo$13.50
609 East Young Ave

Warrensburg MO

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
