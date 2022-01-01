Go
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

Our mission is to provide the best experience to our customers. By using the best quality ingredients and our traditional Korean/Chinese recipes, we proudly serve some of the best foods in Los Angeles. We look forward to serving you. *free delivery for orders $15 or more.

NOODLES

4255 W 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)

Popular Items

34 ZZamong Fried Rice$12.00
72.SweetSour Pork$14.00
21 Jjajang Myun$9.00
99 Hot & Sour Soup$11.00
1 Beef Dumpliing$8.50
101 X-Large StirFried jjajangmyun$16.00
25 Sauteed Jjajang Myun$10.50
Veggie Egg Rolls$9.00
19 Seafood Jjampong$12.00
18 Zzamong Jjampong$9.50
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4255 W 3rd St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
