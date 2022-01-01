12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
12th Ave Grill is permanently closed starting January 17th. Mahalo for All your Aloha these past 18 years!!! It was our greatest pleasure to serve you!
Mahalo Nui Loa and Hui Hou!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1120 12th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1120 12th Ave
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Brick Fire Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Miro Kaimuki
Follow @MiroKaimuki on Instagram for the latest updates
Original Magoo's Pizza
NO HUHU - CALL MAGOO'S 808.949.5381
Mud Hen Water
Come in and enjoy!