Go
Toast

12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe

12th Ave Grill is permanently closed starting January 17th. Mahalo for All your Aloha these past 18 years!!! It was our greatest pleasure to serve you!
Mahalo Nui Loa and Hui Hou!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1120 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Lobster Oscar$34.00
Maui Cattle Co. flatiron steak, butter-poached Maine lobster, grilled asparagus + roasted garlic-horseradish mashed potatoes, topped with béarnaise + Marchand de Vin sauces
Upgrade to a rib eye steak! -- add $15
House-made Burrata & Roasted Hau'ula Tomatoes$14.00
with micro basil, balsamic glaze + focaccia crostini
12th Ave Grill's 14oz Pork Chop$31.00
Thick-cut, on the bone, marinated + grilled, with Granny Smith apple chutney, potato pancake + horseradish crème fraîche
12th Ave Grill's Mac 'n' Cheese$9.00
Our wildly popular side is made using house-smoked pecorino and topped with crisp, buttery breadcrumbs
Zozzona$27.00
Fresh pappardelle pasta, house Italian sausage, Small Kine Farm cremini + porcini mushrooms in tomato cream sauce with shaved parmesan
Catch of the Day$32.00
Daily fresh fish w/Chef's accompaniments
as of 1/6 Pan-seared local nairagi (sashimi-grade striped marlin) w/roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini, blistered Ho Farms cherry tomatoes + Fresno pepper-brandy-black peppercorn cream sauce
Gnocchi & Maui Cattle Co. Meatballs$27.00
Handmade gnocchi, meatballs + king trumpet mushrooms in port-demi velouté with ricotta + fresh herbs
Rib Eye + Frites$39.50
Pan-roasted 14oz rib eye steak with chermoula compound butter + pommes frites
12th Ave Grill's Famous Smoked 'Ahi Spread$15.00
Our famous smoked 'ahi spread, served with crudités + crostini
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
with shaved Ho Farms fennel, candied macadamia nuts, Laura Chenel Sonoma goat cheese + Kolea Farm lemon dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1120 12th Ave

Honolulu HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brick Fire Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Miro Kaimuki

No reviews yet

Follow @MiroKaimuki on Instagram for the latest updates

Original Magoo's Pizza

No reviews yet

NO HUHU - CALL MAGOO'S 808.949.5381

Mud Hen Water

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston