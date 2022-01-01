Go
We are now open for sit down dining. Take out is still available for daytime only.
We appreciate your patience and support as we get up and running again! Thank you! For everything.
Xo, T & A

2040 Hillhurst Ave

Popular Items

Veggie Sandwich$13.00
Cucumber, sprouts, avocado, white cheddar, red onion, Japanese mayo, on house sourdough
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
The best or nothing™️
Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.
Good Ass Salad$18.00
fresh farmer's market lettuces, shaved radishes, rotating roster of raw vegetables and / or fruit from the market, pepitas, lemon dressing.
Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie$3.75
Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scrambled eggs, potato, salsa verde (not spicy), cilantro, sharp cheddar. choose bacon or avocado. Get both $17
Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Marbled egg, bacon, avocado, cheddar, and hot sauce aioli on toasty house made sourdough
Turkey Sandwich$16.00
House roasted turkey breast, arugula, white cheddar, pickled onion, hot pepper jelly, avocado, on house sourdough
Nicoise Salad$24.00
Seared Ahi tuna, Weiser fingerling potatoes, Castelvetrano olives, snap peas, , heirloom tomato, market greens, soft boiled egg, mustardy vinaigrette
Crispy Rice$16.00
With vegetables from the farmer’s market and two fried eggs
Salmon Bowl$24.00
Grilled salmon (vv sustainable) Mori's sushi rice, slaw, avocado, pickles, furikake, serrano, tamari. Contains sesame; GF
Location

2040 Hillhurst Ave

Los Feliz CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
