All Time
We are now open for sit down dining. Take out is still available for daytime only.
We appreciate your patience and support as we get up and running again! Thank you! For everything.
Xo, T & A
2040 Hillhurst Ave
Los Feliz CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
