Come in and enjoy!! We prepare the finest, local and seasonal ingredients a la minute with the utmost care and respect. Our menu is inspired by Italian cuisine, but as food is born of the region, we try to stay true to our relationships with local growers. For that reason, we’ve continuously nurtured a strong connection between the Santa Fe Farmers Market and our kitchen — melding indigenous foods whenever possible, with key Italian imports. We crave these earthy, effortless flavors long after the meal has ended.
Eating sustains more than the body. Dining at Andiamo inspires conversation and evokes memories. That’s why we see Andiamo as a collective experience for people who love food. Our staff is genuinely happy to work with our customers. At the end of the day, we want our guests to feel better for having eaten here.

PIZZA

322 Garfield Street • $$

Avg 4 (954 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettuccini with Portabella and Cremini Mushrooms$19.50
Spinach, tomato, pan fried artichokes, truffle oil and Parmesan
Caesar Salad$13.00
Creamy anchovy oil dressing , fresh organic egg, Parmesan and croutons
Mixed Baby Greens$10.00
Local Camino de Paz School baby lettuces, walnuts, Pecorino Romano, radicchio, Belgian endive, and lemon olive oil dressing
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Veal, pork and beef meatballs, roasted tomato sauce and fresh basil
Spaghetti Bolognese$22.00
Veal, local pork and local beef ragù, cream, spinach and Parmesan
Sage Bakehouse Bread$4.00
Stone-ground local wheat with Italian EVOO
Rigatoni with Pancetta$17.00
Peas, pancetta, cream, Parmesan Reggiano and lemon juice
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Mary’s chicken, mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Mary’s chicken, melted fontina, roasted tomato sauce and spaghetti
Grilled Trout$26.00
Seasonal vegetables, roasted fingerling potatoes and lemon parsley butter
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

322 Garfield Street

Santa Fe NM

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

