Come in and enjoy!! We prepare the finest, local and seasonal ingredients a la minute with the utmost care and respect. Our menu is inspired by Italian cuisine, but as food is born of the region, we try to stay true to our relationships with local growers. For that reason, we’ve continuously nurtured a strong connection between the Santa Fe Farmers Market and our kitchen — melding indigenous foods whenever possible, with key Italian imports. We crave these earthy, effortless flavors long after the meal has ended.

Eating sustains more than the body. Dining at Andiamo inspires conversation and evokes memories. That’s why we see Andiamo as a collective experience for people who love food. Our staff is genuinely happy to work with our customers. At the end of the day, we want our guests to feel better for having eaten here.



322 Garfield Street • $$