Go
Toast

Arova

Come in and enjoy!

FALAFEL

14483 Cedar Rd • $

Avg 4 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Shawarma$12.99
Falafel$6.99
Schnitzel$12.99
Chicken Fingers$6.49
Fries$3.49
Grilled chicken$13.49
Hot Dog$3.99
Crispy Chicken$12.99
Soup$4.99
Kebab$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

14483 Cedar Rd

South Euclid OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sauce The City LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

No reviews yet

Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City

* Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston