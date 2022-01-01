Arun's Thai Restaurant
Voted NYT's 1000 Places to Visit Before You Die, Arun's Thai is famous for its exceptional quality in Thai cuisine. Excellence in service and taste are at the forefront of Chef Arun's mind and it can be felt clearly throughout this culinary experience. Take your taste buds on a trip to Thailand.
NOODLES
4156 N Kedzie Avenue • $$$$
Location
4156 N Kedzie Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
