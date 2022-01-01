Go
Arun's Thai Restaurant

Voted NYT's 1000 Places to Visit Before You Die, Arun's Thai is famous for its exceptional quality in Thai cuisine. Excellence in service and taste are at the forefront of Chef Arun's mind and it can be felt clearly throughout this culinary experience. Take your taste buds on a trip to Thailand.

NOODLES

4156 N Kedzie Avenue • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles$15.00
Basil Fried Rice$15.00
PHAD THAI$21.00
MUSSAMAN CURRY$22.00
CRAB RANGOON$12.00
PINEAPPLE-CASHEW FRIED RICE$19.00
EGGROLLS CRAB$11.00
Stir-fried Eggplant Basil$15.00
PHAD SEE EWE$20.00
GREEN CURRY$21.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

4156 N Kedzie Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

