Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street

Lox Croissant$14.50
smoked salmon, red onion, arugula,
caper + miso cream cheese,
everything seasoning, on a croissant
Mushroom Sandwich$12.00
miso-roasted local blue oyster mushrooms, parsley salsa verde, chickpea mayo, pickled pepper + onion relish + greens - on our slab ciabatta.
Frittata Egg Sandwich$8.50
parmesan & herb frittata, mystic cheese co melinda mae, pumpkin seed romesco, marinated kale, red onion, brioche
Deep River Chips - Plain$2.50
Avocado Toast$10.00
avocado, red onion, salsa macha, lime,
on toasted country bread
French toast latte$4.50
made with oat milk, maple syrup, and a spice mix- if you would like a different milk please specify
Grain Bowl$12.00
organic brown rice, pumpkin seed romesco, pesto, marinated kale, fried egg and roasted mushrooms, and delicata squash **can be made vegan with tofu
this dish is wheat free**
- choose your protein add on
Latte$3.50
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, greens on brioche
Caprese Sandwich$10.00
tomato, mozz, arugula, pesto, balsamic,
on sesame semolina roll
1082 Chapel Street

New Haven CT

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
