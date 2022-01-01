Go
B2 Bistro + Bar

Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

230 Washington Pl • $$

Avg 4.2 (350 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Taco$16.00
beer battered cod, pico de gallo, slaw, remoulade, pickled onions
Chicken BLAT$17.00
chicken, slab bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, brioche bun
Margherita$12.00
fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, basil, evoo
Tempura Shrimp Roll$11.00
L tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado, finished with eel sauce
Dry Aged Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Avocado Boat$13.00
ripe avocado halves topped with crab salad, spicy mayo & masago
Open Faced Sandwich$18.00
flat iron, artisan baguette, compound garlic butter, frizzled onions
Baked Mac n Cheese$14.00
aged cheddar, colby jack, garlic breadcrumbs
Chicken Sando$16.00
grilled or fried, sweet slaw, herb aioli, brioche bun
B2 Wings$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 Washington Pl

North Brunswick NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
