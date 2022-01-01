Go
Toast

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

Bake's Place is a bar, bistro and live music venue that exudes atmosphere and elegance. We have the most dynamic outdoor patio space in the region and are perfect for any size event

FRENCH FRIES

155 108th Ave NE St 110 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1554 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$9.00
Truffle aioli
Beet Salad$14.00
Toasted almonds, candied ginger, marinated cranberries & goat cheese crumbles. Pomegranate vinaigrette
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Espresso creme anglaise, raspberries and vanilla ice cream
Vegetarian Flatbread$14.00
Topped with asparagus, spinach, zucchini, sun dried tomatoes. Finished with basil pesto, mozzarella & goat cheese.
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$10.00
White chocolate ganache, brandied cherries
Goat Cheese Gnocchi$16.00
Sauteed with leeks, garlic, summer squash, pomodoriccio tomatoes, parmigiana, basil oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

155 108th Ave NE St 110

Bellevue WA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Cyclo Cafe (Bellevue)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monsoon - Bellevue

No reviews yet

EAT + DRINK + VIETNAM

Dough Zone - Downtown Bellevue

No reviews yet

Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston