Balloons Restaurant

Dance & Night Club · Live Music Venue · American Restaurant

20 Monroe Street

Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
with honey mustard & queso
Loaded Burger$17.00
Sauteed mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese. Served with chips.
1/2lb Angus Burger$13.00
1/2 lb Angus burger cooked to perfection, served with chips.
House Made Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with fries & your choice of sauce
Falafel Sliders$17.00
House made falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy crisped onions, and vegan ranch. Served with house-fried chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00
Hand-breaded, lightly seasoned chicken breast, bacon & cheddar with ranch drizzle. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with house-fried chips.
Pulled Pork Sammy$16.00
Brioche bun piled high with house smoked pulled pork, shredded cheddar and golden BBQ drizzle. Served with house-fried chips.
Veggie Wrap$18.00
Plant based nuggets in a sundried tomato wrap with vegan mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, vegan ranch, and choice of Buffalo sauce. Served with house-fried chips.
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Chicken, cheddar and pico de gallo with aioli drizzle served with sour cream and salsa
Buffalo Style Wings (10)$15.00
Location

20 Monroe Street

Ellicottville NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

The Ratchet Hatchet

Axe throwing lounge with full bar and small bites.

Public House Ellicottville (New)

Ellicottville Brewing Company

Introducing our newest location, EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria. Located downtown Ellicottville NY, a very short walk up the street from our Monroe St. Brewery, Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is an authentically influenced taqueria, inspired by Mexican al pastor dining, as well as a combination brewpub and carry out bottle shop.

Banq Cocktail Lounge

