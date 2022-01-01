Go
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery

Great pub food, live entertainment, 100 guest rental space, 17 taps, craft cocktails and home of the Hairy Bear!

1316 E 3rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black Bean Burger$8.00
House-made spicy black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion
Six chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
French Fries Side$3.00
Bear's Burger$9.00
Locally sourced burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
French Fries Large$7.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesean, mozzarella, tomatoes, and garlic parmesean dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Gar Par Quesadilla$9.00
Our twist on a classic. Grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, tomato, and our homemade garlic parmesean sauce.
Three Chicken Tenders$6.00
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Spinach Melt$7.00
Sauteed spinach with balsamic, swiss, Djon mustard, on marble rye
Location

1316 E 3rd Street

Bloomington IN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

