Beaverkill Valley Inn
Come in and enjoy!
7 Barnhart Rd.
Location
7 Barnhart Rd.
Lew Beach NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Courtyard
Come in and enjoy!
The Junction
Catch me at The Junction!
Lucky Sparrow Kitchen
Healthy takeaway soups, salads and sandwiches plus coffee, tea and freshed baked goodies. Also featuring prepared meals and complete weekender kits available online. Good food that's good for you!
Ate O Ate Ltd
Extraordinary Catskill cooking served to you in a bucolic mountain setting. Ate O Ate offers tapas, pub fare and full dinners on weekends.